VFW Post 1841 of Daleville hosted its annual luncheon for all of the first responders in Botetourt County on Tuesday, Oct. 22. There were around 45 meals served. The VFW would like to thank its own Auxiliary for making the desserts, along with Bojangles and Bellacino’s, both of Daleville, for providing additional carryout foodstuffs. Mission BBQ of Roanoke catered the main meal. Special thanks go to Kimberly Clay, the event hostess.

