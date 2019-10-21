IN RE: ESTATE OF MILDRED ANN SANDRIDGE, DECEASED

NOTICE

Having been requested to do so by Brandon Nester, Esq., attorney for Roger

Boardwine, Administrator, c.t.a. of the estate of Mildred Ann Sandridge, Deceased, and

in accordance with Section 64.1-171 of the 1950 Code of Virginia, as amended, all

creditors of Mildred Ann Sandridge, and all persons in any way interested in her estate are hereby notified that I have fixed the 18th day of November, 2019 at 10 o’clock a.m., at my office at 13 South Roanoke Street, Fincastle, Virginia as the time and place for determining an account of the debts and demands against said Mildren Ann Sandridge or her estate, the priorities among them, and the names of the persons to whom they are due.

All creditors of Mildred Ann Sandridge, deceased, and persons interested in her

estate should appear at the time and place named, or any other time or place to which the proceedings may be adjourned, and protect their interest.

Given under my hand this 21st day of October, 2019.

Malcolm McL. Doubles Commissioner of Accounts