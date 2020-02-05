COUNTY OF BOTETOURT, VIRGINIA,

a Political Subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia,

Complainant,

v.

BILL L. LOVE, ET AL,

Respondent(s).

Case No. CL19-735

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Botetourt, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Botetourt, Virginia, described as follows:

Tax Map No. 38(1)10

Account No. 18837

All of that certain lot, piece of parcel of land known and described as Lot Ten (10) as shown on plat entitled “Subdivision for Randolph and Sue Nichols Situate on U.S. Route 220 and Virginia Secondary Route 681, Fincastle Magisterial District, Botetourt County, Virginia” dated January 26, 1983 by T. P. Parker and Son, Engineers and Surveyors, Ltd., Salem, Virginia, which said plat is of record in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County, Virginia in Plat Book 10, at Page 158.

And being the same real property conveyed to Bill L. Love and Mary L. Love from Virginia Sue Nichols and William R. Nichols by Deed dated May 6, 1983 and recorded May 9, 1983 in the Botetourt County Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court, in Deed Book 283 at Page 753.

This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Deed Book 158 at Page 320, Deed Book 158 at Page 332, Deed Book 183 at Page 49, Deed Book 415 at Page 801.

IT APPEARING that an Affidavit has been made and filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the identity and location of certain parties to be served, that the last known addresses for the Respondents herein are as follows: Bill L Love, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 402 Mount Moriah Road, Eagle Rock, Virginia 24085; Mary L. Love , who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 402 Mount Moriah Road, Eagle Rock, Virginia 24085; Bill L. Love, Jr., whose last known address is 402 Mount Moriah Road, Eagle Rock, Virginia 24085; and that any officers, heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the Respondent named herein are made parties Respondent to this action individually and/or by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby

ORDERED that the parties herein and all Parties Unknown and/or whose location cannot be ascertained appear on or before March 23, 2020 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Botetourt, Virginia, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.

Entered on the 31st day of January, 2020.

Joel R. Branscom

Judge

I Ask For This:

Mark K. Ames, Esq.

(VSB No. 27409)

John A. Rife, Esq.

(VSB No. 45805)

Jeffrey A. Scharf, Esq.

(VSB No. 30591)

Andrew M. Neville, Esq. (VSB No. 86372)

Paul L. LaBarr, Esq.

(VSB No. 91609)

Gregory L. Haynes, Esq. (VSB No. 37158)

Taxing Authority Consulting Services, PC

P.O. Box 31800

Henrico, Virginia

23294-1800

Phone: (804) 864-0080

Facsimile: (804) 545-2378

TACS No.: 365817