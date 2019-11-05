BEA scholarship fundraiser at Rodeo Chico

The Botetourt Education Association will hold a scholarship fundraiser at Rodeo Chico at Daleville Town Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. -10 p.m. This scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Lord Botetourt High School or James River High School who plans to pursue a degree in education.

Ask the server or hostess for a BEA flyer to support the BEA scholarship fundraiser. They will attach the flyer to your receipt so it can be counted toward the scholarship.

Veterans Day events in Troutville

The Fincastle Garden Club

The club will host a Veterans Day service at the Blue Star Memorial Garden in Troutville Town Park on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend this program.

On Monday, Nov 11, veterans and families are invited to attend the 11th Annual Veterans Day Program at Troutville Elementary School at 10 a.m. All veterans, regardless or wher or when they served. Line up will start at 9:30 a.m. Recognition and honorary medals will be presented to each veteran and there will be special music. An appreciation lunch will follow the service at Troutville Town Hall hosted by the Troutville Sunshine Girls. For more information or to sign up a veteran for the program and lunch, call 819-6335.

LB Band Boosters annual fundraiser Nov. 16

Kick off the holiday season with a community favorite hosted by the Lord Botetourt Band Boosters on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School.

There will be over 90 vendors and admission and parking are free. There will be concessions and a 40/40 raffle to benefit the Marching Cavaliers.

For vendor inquiries e-mail lbhsbandcraftshow@gmail.com, do not contact the school.

Buchanan Dates to Remember

Veterans Day

The Buchanan Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Also in honor of Veterans Day, the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting is moved to Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Buchanan Town Hall at 19753 Main Street.

Second Sunday Dinner

Gather with family and friends to enjoy an old-fashioned Sunday dinner in the historic Wilson Warehouse/Community House on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Enjoy butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, stuffing, homemade roll, dessert and a beverage for $12, dine in or carry out.

Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market

Applications are being accepted for the Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market. There are two opportunities to participate in this year’s event. The first is on Saturday, Nov. 30, and the second on Saturday, Dec. 14. For additional information, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Buchanan Christmas Parade

Time to start thinking about entering a group in this year’s Buchanan Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. Churches, civic groups, businesses, antique auto owners and the like are invited to participate in this memory -making tradition 60+ years in the making. Line up for the parade is 3 p.m. with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. For additional information, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212 or check the town website at www.townofbuchanan.com.

Buchanan Library seeks Legos to begin a club

Buchanan Library is asking for donations of Legos– new or used– to start

Lego club next January. Donations can be dropped off any time.

Painting class at Fincastle Library

The Fincastle Library is offering “Painting with Rheta Craft” from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. It will be Bob Ross-style landscape paintings. The cost is $55 for instruction and a painting to take home. Payment will be made to Craft at the class. Bring lunch and a drink. To register or for more information, call craft at 739-1665.