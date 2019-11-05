The Fincastle Christmas Parade will be held on December 7 (rain date December 8) at 2 p.m., starting at Breckinridge Elementary School. Those wishing to have entry in the parade may contact Paige Ware at anitapware@hotmail.com or the Fincastle Town Office, 473-2200.

Floats, cars, fire departments, rescue squads, bands, walkers, trucks, antique vehicles, and Scout troops are welcome to be in the parade.

There are two classes of judging for the floats, religious and non-religious. There are three places in each class and prize money is given. Each band will receive $50. The fire departments and rescue squads also will receive a donation.