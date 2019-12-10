Blood drive tomorrow in Fincastle

Editor:

Just a reminder that our next Red Cross blood drive is tomorrow – Thursday, Dec. 12 – at the Fincastle United Methodist Family Life Center from 12 noon until 6 p.m.

Please help us out by coming to the drive and donating blood. Please bring a friend to help us raise our level of donations.

You can streamline your donation experience. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and save up to 15 minutes by completing your pre-donation reading and health history.

Hope to see you there!

Sam Saunders

Blood Drive Coordinator

BCHS publishing book on Botetourt history for 250th anniversary

Editor:

The Botetourt County Historical Society and Museum has ambitious plans for the celebration of Botetourt County’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2020.

Botetourt’s rich and extensive history is being written by Ed McCoy, the former editor of The Fincastle Herald. The 250th History of Botetourt book will be available in May of 2020.

The Botetourt County Historical Society would like to thank our generous donors for their contributions toward this book: Dick Bailey, Bank of Botetourt, The Bank of Fincastle, Botetourt County Historical Society, Boxley, Steve Clinton, County of Botetourt, Michelle A. Crook, Daleville Institute, G. Lyn Hayth III, William L. Heartwell III, George Honts IV, Thomas and Anna Lawson, Nancy Lecky-Chasesa, Weldon S. and Kim Lawrence, Tommy Moore, Joseph and Marcia Obenshain, Roanoke Gas Company, Mac Scothorn, Ray Sloan, H. Watts Steger III, The Honorable Malfourd Trumbo, Pam Wiegandt, John B. Williamson III and Loretta K. Wolfe.

All members of the Botetourt County Historical Society Board of Directors contributed toward the 250th anniversary book. They are John Alderson, Kathy Austin, Judith Barnett, Roblyn Brand, Loretta Caldwell, Angela Coon, Catherine Cronise, Alice Crowder, Carold Geiger, Harry Gleason, Susan Hays, G.E. (Ed) Holt III, Patricia Honts, Ann Layman, Weldon Martin, John Rader, Anne Reid, Steven Vest, Anne Lee Wagner and Mark R. Woodie.

If you would like to contribute toward the publication, please make your check payable to Botetourt County Historical Society and mail to BCHS, P.O. Box 468, Fincastle, 24090. (BCHS is a charitable 501c3 nonprofit.)

Ann Layman

Vice President, BCHS

First State of the County Address to be held on January 3

Editor:

I’d like to take the opportunity to tell your readers about the opportunity they have to hear from our county leadership! Join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce and Botetourt County for the first State of the County Address on January 3, 2020 at the Greenfield Education and Training Center. County representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. The speakers for the event will include Board of Supervisors Chairman Billy Martin, County Administrator Gary Larrowe, School Board member Michelle Crook, and Superintendent Dr. Lisa Chen. Networking, visiting and a continental breakfast start at 7:30 a.m.

Community members are welcome! You must register to attend ahead of the event to ensure we’ll have enough food for our continental breakfast. There is a fee to help us cover expenses. Please register and pay online using our website. There will be no door sales.

Grant Holmes, Executive Director

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce