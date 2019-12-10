The James River and Lord Botetourt wrestlers will both be on the mats this weekend to compete in the annual Titan Toughman Tournament. The tournament begins Friday and continues through Saturday as over 20 teams battle in the first big tournament of the season in the Roanoke Valley.

The Knights are coming off a successful opening weekend as the team traveled to Parry McCluer High School to compete in the Shumaker Classic Wrestling Tournament where they faced off against a dozen other teams. The Knights made a good showing in their first tournament of the season with eight of their 16 wrestlers placing in the top six in their respective weight classes, and taking second as a team.

Chase Cuddy placed first in the 113-pound weight class and Levi Walker won the Heavyweight class. Both wrestlers went undefeated in the tournament and Walker also won the Heavyweight MVP Award.

Addison McCaleb placed second in the 182-pound weight class. Three Knights took thirds, Timmy Bennett in the 106-pound weight class, Mason Stewart in the 145-pound class and Hunter Forbes in the 152-pound weight class. Placing fourth in the 138-pound weight class was Wesley Ferguson and Chase Powell placed sixth in the 120-pound weight class.

On Wednesday the Knights will be traveling to Rockbridge County High School for a tri-meet with Fort Defiance and the host Wildcats.

Lord Botetourt opened the season in Salem last week with a quad in the Andrew Lewis Middle School gym. LB won two of three dual matches, beating William Byrd, 43-33, and Cave Spring, 54-24. The Cavaliers lost to Salem, 45-31.

