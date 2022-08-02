The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department presented its Second Annual Car Show on Saturday outside of the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department (VFD). The fundraising event focused on community outreach with proceeds benefiting the Fincastle VFD.

The department recently received donations from local businesses for door prizes. The event featured feature a silent auction and an award ceremony for the best cars in show.

The list of award winners included:

Best vehicle, not on 4 wheels (example tractor, bicycle, motorcycle, fire truck boat):

Noah Lipes, a 6-year-old, with his 1988 Custom Mini Bike

Best pre-1950s:

Bob Vassar, 1941 Willys Coupe

Best 1950s:

David Markham, 1953 Chevrolet 210

Best 1960s:

Darius & Carolyn Hylton, 1966 Chevrolet Corvette

Best 1970s:

Chris Reynolds, 1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Best 1980s:

Rodney Delp, 1983 Chevrolet Silverado C10

Best 1990s:

Phil Lackey, 1999 Chevrolet Corvette

Best 2000s:

Roger Whitley, 2006 Chevrolet Corvette

Best 2010 or newer:

Nelson Falls, 2017 Ford Mustang Eco Boost

Best custom car—any car or truck with three or more significant modifications, such as custom paint, custom interior, turbos, low-riders, etc.:

Elmer Weese, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring

Best in Show:

Tommy Smith, 1932 Ford Three Window Chopped

People’s Choice – voted by car show participants:

A 1965 Convertible Shelby Cobra Roadster

Firefighter’s Choice – voted by first responders, past or present:

Johanna Schmersal, Virginia Fire Museum, 1951 Willys Jeep Brush Truck

For a look at more of the cars on display at the Fincastle VFD 2nd Annual Car Show, go to youtube.com and enter “Fincastle, VA. VFD 2nd Annual car show July, 2022 Larry Helms Band” in the search bar. Also, visit the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page to view the album with dozens of photos from Saturday’s event.