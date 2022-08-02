The Botetourt County Fair returns to Buchanan this weekend. Organized through the Botetourt County, Virginia Cooperative Extension Office and other community leaders, this annual County Fair is a free admission event taking place at the Buchanan Town Park this weekend on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the fair’s Livestock and Poultry Auction takes place Saturday at 2 p.m.

The fair provides an opportunity for kids, young and young-at-heart, to learn more about the rich agricultural heritage of the region from local working farms and 4-H programs, as well as sample local fare, including Botetourt-grown products.

Visitors can enjoy agricultural demonstrations, contests featuring local talent, a draft horse pull, youth livestock and poultry show, and more during the two-day event. Traditional fair contests are open to all including baked/canned goods, produce, woodworking, photography, needlework/sewing/quilting, eggs, and crop contests.

Food vendors will be on hand to provide visitors with a quick bite to eat. The Lord Botetourt and James High School FFA organizations will offer pork chop sandwiches and grilled corn on the cob. Mill Creek Missions will serve hamburgers and petros.

Check out the schedule of events for fair weekend on the “Fair Forms” page at botetourtcountyfair.com.