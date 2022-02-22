Radford University announces winter 2021 graduates
Radford University conferred 594 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the 2021 winter commencement exercises. On Dec. 11, 2021, 461 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded at the Dedmon Center on main campus in Radford and 133 degrees were presented at Radford University Carilion events in Roanoke.
Among those receiving diplomas were:
Chris Ann Rose Bryan of Roanoke, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Bailey Morgan Roberson of Roanoke, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Deborah Ann Scott of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Rachael Nicole Inzinna of Troutville, Bachelor of Science in Information Science and Systems
Hannah Michele Everett of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Kayla Marie Ratliff of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Philosophy and Religious Studies
Brayden Noah Bradbury of Troutville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Brianna Marie Carrillo of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Hannah Snyder of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Elizabeth Baylie Kelley of Troutville, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Parks and Tourism
Marcus Dale Pierce of Glen Wilton, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Hayley Parker Assenat of Fincastle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Paige Woodson Barksdale of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Erika Denise Barns of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Sheena Lee Boothe of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Morgan Haag of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Ariana Gabriel Hash of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Hailey Ann Lovell of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Ashley Nicole Mays of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Paige Halie Overbay of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Nakeilla Michelle Price of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Megan Ann Rosenbloom of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Alexis Renee Shail of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Kaitlin Gail Simmons of Buchanan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Brooke Leigh Snyder of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Gabrielle Leigh Lewis of Roanoke, Master of Science in Physician Assistant
Claud on Radford Dean’s List
Pierce Claud of Troutville, a freshman at Radford University, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Appearing on the Dean’s List is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.
