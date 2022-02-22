Radford University announces winter 2021 graduates

Radford University conferred 594 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the 2021 winter commencement exercises. On Dec. 11, 2021, 461 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded at the Dedmon Center on main campus in Radford and 133 degrees were presented at Radford University Carilion events in Roanoke.

Among those receiving diplomas were:

Chris Ann Rose Bryan of Roanoke, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Bailey Morgan Roberson of Roanoke, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Deborah Ann Scott of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Rachael Nicole Inzinna of Troutville, Bachelor of Science in Information Science and Systems

Hannah Michele Everett of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Kayla Marie Ratliff of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Philosophy and Religious Studies

Brayden Noah Bradbury of Troutville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Brianna Marie Carrillo of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Hannah Snyder of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Elizabeth Baylie Kelley of Troutville, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Parks and Tourism

Marcus Dale Pierce of Glen Wilton, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

Hayley Parker Assenat of Fincastle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Paige Woodson Barksdale of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Erika Denise Barns of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Sheena Lee Boothe of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Morgan Haag of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Ariana Gabriel Hash of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Hailey Ann Lovell of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Ashley Nicole Mays of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Paige Halie Overbay of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Nakeilla Michelle Price of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Megan Ann Rosenbloom of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Alexis Renee Shail of Roanoke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Kaitlin Gail Simmons of Buchanan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Brooke Leigh Snyder of Daleville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Gabrielle Leigh Lewis of Roanoke, Master of Science in Physician Assistant

Claud on Radford Dean’s List

Pierce Claud of Troutville, a freshman at Radford University, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Appearing on the Dean’s List is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.