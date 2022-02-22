Beginning Monday, March 14, Bank of Botetourt will virtually host high school seniors to participate in Bank Day, a statewide effort sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) Education Foundation and the VBA Emerging Bank Leaders. The purpose of the program is to expose students to the banking industry and provide an opportunity for the students to learn about banking, careers in banking, financial services, and the vital role Bank of Botetourt and banks across Virginia play in their communities.

To learn more and to sign up to participate in the VBA Bank Day program with Bank of Botetourt, contact Jon Foreman at BankDay@BankofBotetourt.com or 540-591-5053. Student registration closes on Friday, March 4.

The third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly in 1991 and Bank of Botetourt is proud to host students for this important program. From their experience, participating students will write an essay for the chance to win a scholarship. Six regional scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded by the VBA, and from those six winners a statewide runner-up and overall statewide winner will be chosen. The statewide runner-up will receive an additional $3,000 scholarship – $3,500 in total – and the overall statewide winner will receive an additional $5,000 scholarship – $7,500 in total. There will also be six honorable mention scholarships of $1,000 each. In all, 12 students statewide will receive scholarships totaling $29,000.

Throughout the virtual program, students will have access to a Virginia banking industry resource website that houses videos, articles, and podcasts to explore and research. As a virtual host, Bank of Botetourt will also be providing supplemental information to students about how the bank supports the community.

“Financial education of our youth is one more way the bank serves our communities. VBA Bank Day offers high school seniors the unique opportunity to experience community banking at its finest, and to meet their local bankers. We are proud to partner with the VBA to offer this scholarship opportunity. To date, we’ve hosted nine scholarship recipients and we look forward to meeting the students during this year’s program,” said President and CEO of Bank of Botetourt G. Lyn Hayth.