County Wide League awards scholarships

The County Wide League (CWL) awarded scholarships at the Senior Awards Assembly in May at James River and Lord Botetourt High Schools. Haleigh Horan of James River and Jada Morgan of Lord Botetourt are the recipients. The CWL wishes both much success in furthering their education in college.

Shenandoah University recognizes honor students

Shenandoah University in Winchester has recognized local students who made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Elena Lloyd of Troutville and Bryanna Morrell of Buchanan.

Olivia Thacker of Buchanan earned President’s List honors with a GPA of 3.90 or higher.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.