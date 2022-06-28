The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests for June 22-26:
- Nathaniel L. Collogan, 40, of Daleville, violation of a protective order, June 22
- Mary L. Mitchum, 26, of Rock, W.Va., possession of Schedule drugs, June 22
- Michael J. Theimer, 54, of Fincastle, driving under the influence, June 22
- Kevin M. Jewell, 25, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, drunk in public, June 23
- Courtney M. Mumford, 35, of Roanoke, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, June 23
- Dennis F. Smith, 42, of Troutville, grand larceny, tampering with an auto, boat, June 23
- Whitney R. Church, 41, of Buchanan, domestic assault, June 24
- Nathaniel L. Collogan, 40, of Daleville, driving under the influence, eluding police, June 24
- Matthew S. Trussell, 24, of Lexington, petit larceny, June 26
- Roger L. Ray, 34, of Lexington, grand larceny, June 26
