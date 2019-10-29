Activities at the Fincastle Library in November include:

Baby Story Time

For ages 6 months-2 years

Every Tuesday morning at 10:30am

Preschool Story Time

For children ages 2 and up.

Every Wednesday morning at 10:00am

Fincastle Pokémon Gym

Every Sunday afternoon from 3:00pm-5:30pm

Fiber Art

Friday, November 1 at 10:30am

Come out and join us on the first Friday of each month at 10:30am. We will be knitting and learning the art of lace making – Tatting. You are encouraged to bring your on-going projects (knitting, crocheting, rug hooking, needlepoint….) to work on while you chat with other crafters and enjoy light refreshments. Share your knowledge – some can crochet, but cannot knit – maybe you could teach them – and vice versa. Invite someone and join us for some fun.

Gentle Yoga

Thursday, November 7 at 9:30am

Thursday, November 14 at 9:30am

Kirstie Brown will lead a gentle yoga class appropriate for all ages and experience levels. This class is free and registration is not required. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel.

Genealogy 2020 Planning Meeting

Thursday, November 7 at 2:00pm

In 2020, Botetourt County will be 250 years old. To celebrate, we are planning a genealogy fair called Genealogy 2020. Please join us to help make this a successful event!

Women’s Health Seminar

Friday, November 8 at 10:30am

Barbara Ford-Latty (RN; nursing instructor at ECPI), will present a program called “The Women’s 5-Step Guide to a Healthy Heart.”

The Fincastle Library will be closed on Monday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Tween Book Club

For children in grades 4-8.

Tuesday, November 12 from 4:00pm-5:00pm

This month, we will be discussing Wolf Hollow by Lauren Wolk.

Refreshments provided.

New members welcome!

Ask for a copy of the book at the front desk!

Friends of the Fincastle Library Meeting

Thursday, November 14 at 2:30pm

Join the Friends of the Fincastle Library to discuss upcoming events,

fundraising, and more! New members welcome.

Lego Club

Monday, November 18 from 4:00pm-5:30pm

For ages 6 and up.

Genealogy Class

Thursday, November 21 at 2:00pm

To register, please call or email Rena Worthen at 540-928-2707 or doreatr@yahoo.com.

DMV2Go

Friday, November 22 from 9:00am-4:00pm

Can’t get to the DMV? The DMV is coming to you!

The DMV2Go offers all the services provided by the DMV without all the wait.

Backyard Botetourt

Monday, November 25 at 7:00pm

A free monthly presentation by Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District and the Valley Conservation Council.

This month’s presentation will be about bats.

The Fincastle Library will close at noon on Wednesday, November 27, and will be closed all day Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, November 30.