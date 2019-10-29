The Lord Botetourt Marching Cavaliers have had a strong competitive season. At Glenvar High School’s Celtic Classic the band competed in Class AAAAA. There were 22 bands in competition and five bands in Class 5A. The band received 1st Place Music in Class 5A, 1st Place Marching in Class 5A, 1st Place General Effect in Class 5A, 2nd Place Drum Major in Class 5A, and 1st Place Band in Class 5A with a Superior Rating. The band received the highest marching score of the day, receiving a 94 out of 100.

At Franklin County Classic the band competed in Class AAAA. The band finished 2nd in Class and tied for second for the Day regardless of band size. The band received the second highest scores for the day in Music Ensemble, Music Individual, Visual, and Color Guard.

This past Saturday the Marching Cavaliers competed in the Blue Ridge Festival of Bands at William Byrd High School. The band competed in Class AAAA. The Marching Cavaliers received: 2nd Place Colorguard, 1st Place Music, 1st Place Marching, 1st Place General Effect, 1st Place Band in Class AAAA, and Grand Champion in Class AAA & AAAA

The band also had the highest score of the day across all classes.

The Lord Botetourt Marching Cavaliers competitive season comes to an end this Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. with their performance at the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative State Championship at Liberty University.