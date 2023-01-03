AL Post 240 meets Thursday

American Legion Post 240 will hold its first monthly meeting of 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the VFW Hall at the corner of Rt. 220 and Country Club Road, Daleville. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. with a light supper. The business meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m. and usually lasts one hour.

American Legion Post donates blankets to veterans in Troutville

American Legion Post 240 recently distributed fleece-lined blankets to all the veterans who reside at the Cave Creek Assisted Living Center on Rt. 11 in Troutville.

Commander Dennis Craft and Adjutant Joel Eig had a meet and greet with all the veterans that Chery, the assistant manager, had arranged and then made sure each member received a nice warm, new blanket.

All recipients expressed their thanks for their Christmas gift.