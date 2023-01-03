- Epiphany Bonfire – Gather with family and friends at Buchanan Town Park to enjoy an old-fashioned Epiphany Bon Fire on Friday night, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. Bring your Christmas Tree with you to add to the bonfire while enjoying this gathering including hot chocolate.
- Buchanan Festival of Lights – The Festival of Lights will be on this weekend to drive through on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. If you have enjoyed the light display and would like to see this activity be repeated in 2023 you can help make this happen with a donation to the Festival of Lights. Donations may be made payable to Town of Buchanan Festival of Lights and mailed to Town of Buchanan, P.O. Box 205, Buchanan, 24066, or dropped off at the Buchanan Town Hall in person during regular business hours.
- Second Sunday Dinner – The next Second Sunday Dinner is scheduled for January 8. Dine in or carry out from noon until 1:30 p.m. January’s meal includes fresh green salad, homemade lasagna, garlic bread and dessert for $12. Place your reservation to dine in or orders for carry out by 5 p.m. January 6 by calling 540-580-8944 or texting 540-510-0780. Include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a follow up confirmation. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse.
