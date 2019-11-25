By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

The Botetourt Golf and Swim Club hosted two special visitors on November 16 – legendary rock musician Alice Cooper and his guitarist Ryan Roxie.

The two men played nine holes at the club.

Jeff Sprinkle, Professional Golf Association general manager and head golf professional at the club, noted that both he and Cooper are represented by the Callaway Golf Co. His representative, he said, called him one day and said that Cooper was going to be in the area for a show at the Berglund Center. He was then asked if he would be willing to host Cooper for a round of golf. Sprinkle promptly responded that he would be more than happy to have him.

Sprinkle said that at 71 years of age, Cooper is quite the golfer. “He plays golf every single day,” he said. “He’s a good player.”

A fan of Cooper, Sprinkle said that he grew up listening to him.

“He’s a really good guy,” he said of Cooper. “We were glad to have him out.”

The tour that brought Cooper to town started in May and will end the first week of December, featuring over 170 shows. The two provided backstage passes for their show that night with employees of the club.

The Botetourt Golf and Swim Club opened in 1962. Sprinkle assumed his current role there last year.