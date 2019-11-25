By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated Best Western North Roanoke in Troutville last Wednesday.

“We’re excited about the new Best Western name. It brings another level of clientele because it’s a well-known brand,” John Dudley, director of sales for Dominion Lodging, said. He noted that the facility didn’t have a fitness center before, but now has one that is state-of-the-art. “The renovation is absolutely gorgeous.”

The hotel, which opened around 30 years ago, has 80 rooms. As part of the open house, tours were given of the newly renovated rooms.

New features of the facility include: a 24-hour business center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, microwaves, mini-fridges and large screen TVs in all rooms, a complimentary buffet breakfast, complimentary wireless internet, a pantry/market/guest room laundry, charging stations for electric vehicles. The facility, which was previously a Comfort Inn, reopened a little over a month ago following nine months of renovations. According to Dudley, the renovations cost $1 million.

Following the ceremony, several drawings were held for free one-night stay at the hotel and gift cards for Angelle’s Diner and Golden Corral.

The Best Western North Roanoke is located at 2545 Lee Highway in Troutville.

Locally owned Dominion Lodging, which owns Best Western North Roanoke, owns a total of 10 hotels throughout Roanoke, Staunton, and Lexington. Its main office is located in Daleville.

Norman Andersen, who opened his first hotel over 30 years ago, served as the owner and president of the company before turning it over to his sons, David and Craig.