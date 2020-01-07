Home Sports News All-Timesland Invitational is Saturday All-Timesland Invitational is Saturday January 7, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Lord Botetourt and James River swimmers will be participating in the All-Timesland Invitational at the Gator Center in Roanoke this Saturday. The meet starts at 10 a.m. and the final session is set to begin at 6 p.m. Only the top 16 finishers in prelims are invited back to the finals. Also, LB has a home meet tonight at the Botetourt YMCA against Carroll County and Franklin County and James River will be hosting the Swim for the Cure Meet for Cancer Awareness at the Botetourt YMCA at 7 p.m. on January 15. Here, Keeley McNamara of LB swims at a recent meet. Photo by Kymn Davidson-Hamley. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Glenvar wins Knights Invitational, host James River is the runner-up Cavalier wrestlers take third at Franklin County Botetourt boys off to fast start on the basketball court in 2020