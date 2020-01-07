The Lord Botetourt wrestlers won four of five matches to take third place in the Johnny Price Duals in Franklin County last weekend.

Botetourt’s only loss came to host Franklin County in pool competition. The Cavaliers didn’t qualify for the championship match so they finished third, even though they beat the eventual champion, Blacksburg, 33-30. Other wins were 54-24 over Cave Spring, 48-25 over Patrick County and 38-32 over William Fleming. The loss to Franklin was 40-25.

A pair of brothers led the charge for LB at 170 and 182. Conner (170) and Spencer (182) Shiflett went undefeated on the day, picking up bonus point wins in all but two of their matches.

LB’s B team also competed last Saturday at the Knights Invitational. Tonight, Wednesday, the Cavaliers will have “Senior Night” against Patrick Henry and Northside. Seniors will be recognized at 5:50 p.m. with wrestling at 6 p.m.