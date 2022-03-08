American Legion Post 240, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will conduct a blood drive on Wednesday, March 23, at the VFW Hall at the corner of Rt. 220 and Country Club Road, Daleville. Hours will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This will be the second year of the Legion/Red Cross blood drive partnership. Last year produced a total of 30 pints collected. We are hoping to top that figure by collecting at least 40 pints of blood this year,” said Adjutant Joel Eig. “American Legion Post 240 invites all residents of Botetourt County and especially our veterans to come out to support this most important event.”