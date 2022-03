The Botetourt County Republican Committee is planning a Party Canvass on March 19 at Lord Botetourt High School for the purpose of electing a committee chairman. Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on that day, and all Botetourt County registered voters who provide a government issued ID and pledge to honor the principles of the Republican Creed are eligible to vote. A drive-through voting option will be offered.