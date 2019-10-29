American Legion Post 240 and VFW Post 1841 jointly sponsored a Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12-5 p.m. at the VFW building on Rt. 220 in Daleville.

After the opening ceremony, which consisted of the singing of the national anthem by the Virginia Gentlemen and the presentation of the colors by the Marine Corps League of Rickbridge Patriats Det. 1351, VFW Post 5895 Commander Frank Ware gave the keynote speech. Lee Minnix of the Sunshine Girls acted as master of ceremonies.

There were assorted events for the adults and children in attendance such as a corn hole tournament, bouncy air house for the children and painting of pumpkins for kids of all ages. The Fincastle Fire Department brought two fire engines and Buddy Dix brought his vintage military truck.

The VFW Women’s Auxiliary served the meal which was catered by Mission BBQ of Roanoke.

Because of the efforts of the volunteers from American Post 240, VFW Post 1841 and Lord Botetourt High School students, this event was a rousing success, said American Legion Post 240 Commander Dennis Craft. “Thank you to all our guests and volunteers who were part of the Veterans Appreciation Day for VFW Post 1841 and American Legion Post 240,” he said. “It is very humbling to know how much the community respects our service. It is an honor to represent this community.”