Red Ribbon Week was a fun and busy week at Buchanan Elementary. Each day was a theme to stay drug free. The school also had a food drive for the local food pantry.

Kindergarten learned all about fire safety from Botetourt Fire Department. The students explored the truck and were shown what a fireman looks and sounds like during a fire.

Students dressed as an animal with paws for “These Paws Don’t Touch Drugs!” and “Keeping Our Paws Off Drugs”. Mrs. T. Austin’s fourth grade class dressed as 101 Dalmatians.

“Happy Emoji Day” – “we are happy to be drug free.” Students wore a happy emoji to school. Some students and teachers even got creative and made their own emoji.

Super Hero Day “What is Your SuperPower?” – students and teachers dressed as their favorite super heroes.

æDon’t Be a Character, Be Drug Freeæ was dress as your favorite character. First grade teachers dressed as crayons from “The Day the Crayons Quit.” There were some creative ideas.

Students also helped load food for delivery to the food pantry.