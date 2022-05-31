By Matt de Simone

James River High School welcomed Botetourt County Board of Supervisors representative and James River graduate Amy White into the Knights of Distinction on May 17.

White mentioned that the news about her induction into James River’s Knights of Distinction came as a surprise.

“I found out from my good friend Donna Cox, who called me a week before to make sure I would be attending the ceremony,” White explained in a recent interview.

The Knights of Distinction award is designed to recognize former students, teachers, and staff members who have brought distinction to the school through their service to the school and community, contributions to society, personal character, honesty, and accomplishments in or out of school.

“It is a tremendous honor,” White continued. “What great company I’m in. It’s very humbling. The most positive thing that comes from this would be motivating others to try to achieve things considered worthy of this honor.”

White’s family spans three generations of James River students. Her mother was a part of the first graduating class from James River in 1960. Additionally, White’s two children graduated from River as well.

A plaque honoring White will be placed in the school to recognize her achievements.

“I want to thank Grace (Parker) and Michelle (Austin for the nomination),” White stated. “They also graduated from James River. I want to thank them for thinking of this. I think it’s wonderful that the school recognizes alumni for their contributions. My family supports me tremendously in everything I do, from the Botetourt County standpoint to the professional standpoint. They’re tremendously supportive, and I could not do that without my husband, kids, and parents.”