Bank of Botetourt has announced that Olivia Turner is the Central/Southside Honorable Mention Winner for the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) Education Foundation’s 2022 VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program.

Turner, Lord Botetourt High School, plans to attend Virginia Tech and major in public relations. Bank of Botetourt, in conjunction with the VBA, worked with 30 seniors from seven local high schools. The bank extends its congratulations to Turner.

“Over the years, Bank of Botetourt has hosted 10 scholarship recipients and we feel that the financial education of our youth is one more way the bank serves its communities. This unique opportunity allowed these seniors to experience community banking at its finest even if it was remotely. We are proud to continue partnering with the VBA to offer this scholarship opportunity and program,” said G. Lyn Hayth III, President and CEO of Bank of Botetourt.

The VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program began in 1991 when the third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day in Virginia by the Virginia General Assembly. This year, Bank Day had more than 420 students participating with 19 banks across the Commonwealth. As a part of Bank Day, participating banks hosted in-person and virtual meetings for the students and provided resources and information so the students could learn about banking, financial services, career opportunities in the industry and the vital role banks play in their communities.

Throughout this program, students also had access to a variety of resources from the VBA, including videos, articles and podcasts covering industry topics such as banking fundamentals, understanding credit, careers in banking, banks’ economic impact in Virginia, and how the industry stepped up and responded to their communities’ challenges during the pandemic.

Students were asked to write an essay about their experience and 14 scholarships (six regional, six honorable mention, one statewide runner-up and one overall statewide) were awarded based on the merit of the essays. A total of $26,000 will be awarded.