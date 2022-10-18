By Matt de Simone

The 36th annual Fincastle 5K & 10K Run swept through the Town of Fincastle last Saturday.

Over 550 youth and adult runners lined up at the starting line in front of Central Academy Middle School early Saturday morning. The weather could not have been more perfect for the event.

Carter Hudson of Daleville took first place in the Men’s 5K placing a time of 17:08.7. Cole Stelter of Daleville (17:51.4) and Michael Jorgenson of Troutville (18.05.1) placed second and third.

Ema Dietrich of Roanoke grabbed first place in the Women’s 5K leg placing a time of 21:37. Hatlyn Haggerty (23.30.4) and Alexa Carillo (23:55.4) of Daleville took home second and third place finishes.

Thirteen-year-old runner John Moughrabi clocked a time of 21:08.3 in the 5K event, finishing higher than any other 10-13 year-old in the run. M. Davidson of Fincastle represented ladies ages 10-13, finishing first with a time of 26:02.8 in their 5K division.

In the 10K portion, Scot Harrison of Roanoke finished first for the men with a time of 41:49.5. Harrison was followed to the finish by two other Roanoke racers, Travis Woods (43:17.7) and Jeff Woods (47:48.4)

Samantha Wilson of Blue Ridge nabbed first place in the Women’s 10K with a time of 48:31.6. Fincastle’s Kimberly Bandy (49:20.4) and Laken Vail (59.03.2) followed, taking second and third.

Other notable finishers included the top male finishers over the age of 70, Danny Keatley (75) of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., finishing with a 10K time of 1:09.23.4 and Troutville’s John Dugan (71) with a 5K time of 37:57.4.

Catherine Kemper (71) of Roanoke finished the 5K in 53:23.6 and Kit Johnston (71) of Troutville followed with a time of 1:02:04.9.

Elementary schools participated as a team with Troutville Elementary students placing a time of 1:37:17.4 followed by students representing Greenfield (1:51:27.6), Colonial (2:03:02.1), and Breckinridge (2:10:25.3).

To read a full list of race results, visit runsignup.com/Race/Results/129069/.