By Matt de Simone

The Buchanan Town Council appointed A. Reese Peck as interim town manager following a closed session last week at the monthly meeting.

Peck was suggested by former Town Manager Susan McCulloch, who announced her resignation earlier this month. McCulloch mentioned that Peck’s years of experience in town management and his time with the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) would prove helpful until the town hires a permanent town manager.

McCulloch leaves Buchanan for Danville, as she recently accepted the job as the town’s new Director of Housing and Development. Her last day in Buchanan was last Friday, where she spent time getting Peck acclimated to his new surroundings and responsibilities.

Town Council approved the removal of two-hour parking signs in Buchanan’s business district. Council stated that they wanted to how the removal will affect parking on Main Street.

Council also approved a resolution authorizing Bionomics to determine the capacity of the current sewer lines to see if upgraded lines can tie into the current lines, if needed.

In an emergency action, council approved the installation of a new water tank for the water filtration building. The current is “messing up the levels,” according to McCulloch, who made the emergency recommendation of purchase to the council at the meeting. The new tank costs over $29,000. McCulloch made a note that this installation will not affect citizens’ water. This project’s main purpose is to improve the water filtration building’s functions.