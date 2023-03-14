First Bank’s Fall Run Race Committee is currently accepting applications for the First Bank Fall Run Scholarship. The deadline for submission is Monday, April 14. For a printable application, contact the Lord Botetourt or James River guidance departments or email 5K10KRun@fbvirginia.com.

This past year marked the 36th Annual Fall 5K and 10K held in the historic Town of Fincastle on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Each year since the race’s inception, the bank has presented a scholarship to a student who has participated in and completed at least one fall run event and has been a member of a running sport in high school.

First Bank will award two $1,000 scholarships, one for a student at James River High School in Buchanan and one for a student at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville. The student must be a member of the current graduating class of the school and plan to attend an accredited college, university or any accredited post-secondary institution immediately after graduation.

~ First Bank’s Fall Run Race Committee