“The Love Connection,” a concert with love and beach songs, will be presented by the Botetourt County Chorus in the fellowship hall of Daleville Baptist Church on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. The church is located just off Rt. 220 in Daleville. The concert is directed by Stephen Harris and accompanied by Debbie Lester.

Songs include “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Earth Angel,” “Could I Have This Dance,” “Chapel of Love,” “Kokomo,” “California Dreamin’” and many more. Several chorus members will present a bit of comedy and a few will serenade the audience with solos.

All are invited to this free event. Donations are always welcome at the door to defray the group’s many expenses.