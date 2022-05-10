The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in April. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; others may be involved in the transaction.

Mark B. Allison to Kylen S. Kirkwood, 60.371 acres, $195,000

Applewood Holdings to Timothy J. Toohig, 2 parcels, $300,000

John D. Benois Jr. to Jerry Billings, lot, Williamsburg Estates, $335,000

Jessica Bowles to Brennon Johnson, 2 lots, Botetourt Forest, $368,000

Fred A. Brown to Debra Brown Bannister, 3.688 acres, gift deed

Elizabeth Humbert Brubaker to Zachary P. Beckner, 0.69 acre, $159,000

Barbara A. Carlson to David Thomas, lot, Rainbow Forest, $60,000

Karen Faith Conner to Dennis Dakota Gibson, 1.551 acres, $185,000

Connie S. Craft to Amy Whiting, 2 parcels, $49,000

Robert F. Crittenden to Martin R. Folaron, 1.064-acre lot, Hollymeade, $600,000

Brenda L. Daugherty to Katrina L. Snead, 3 lots, Rosamae Gardens, $275,000

Harold W. Defibaugh to Eric C. Newcomb, 1.197 acres, $2,500

Angela Dillow to Jordan C. Arrington, 1.455 acres, Windy Hill Estates, $398,500

Darin H. Dixon to Robbin H. Beeker, lot, Stratford Place, $215,000

Mark Alan Eades to Thoams Mattarocchia, 3.437 acres, $650,000

Equity Trustees to MCLP Asset Co., 4.613 acres, $109,560

Margie Ann Ferguson to Delmas S. Keaton, 7.833 acres, $58,000

Ferrum Mountain Holdings to Scott Branch, 2 parcels, $36,950.80

Ferrum Mountain Holdings to Daniel Jennings, 20.096 acres, $37,177.60

Patrick G. Fowler to Harris Family Farms, 2 parcels, $40,000

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 4 lots, Daleville Town Center, $200,000

Fralin & Waldron to Daleville Town Center South Village, 1.459 acres, $925,000

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 6 lots, Daleville Town Center, $286,714

Victoria P. Fuller to Brooke E. Olinger, lot, Botetourt East, $195,000

Honey, LLC to Robert L. Dean, Co-Trustee, 5.737 acres, $42,500

J. Allen Layman Development to Tommy Ray Musselman, lot, $299,950

Kimberly L. Jarrett to Jonathan M. Bridges, Trustee, 0.194 acre, $4,795.53

Brennon M. Johnson to Carley Moore, lot, Stratford Place, $245,000

JSBone, LLC to Sharad Petel, 2.591 acres, $314,100

Jubal A. Early Preservation Trust to David S. Lewis, parcels, $90,900

Sara C. Kendrick to Ashley N. Linkouis, lot, The Orchards, $300,000

L.T. McGhee & Co. to Caren Victoria Breeden, 0.204 acre, $129,950

April D. Leavens to Daniel P. Myers, lot, Brookfield, $440,000

Katherine K. Lewis to Arcadia Lodges & Properties, 0.599 acre, gift deed

Kevin Madden to Jeffrey W. Fenner, 21.56 acres, $85,000

Candice M. McKinney to William R. Clark, lot, Rainbow Forest, $10,000

Karen S. McKinney to Angela Gayle Plunkett, 2.617 acres, $334,000

Donna Marie McNeely to Ha Nguyen, lot, Jefferson Hills, $279,900

Mark S. Miller to Brenda Dee Boissevain, lot, Botetourt East, $250,000

Christopher J. Millington to Patrick Wayne King, 2.135 acres, $265,000

Bruce Molnar to Daniel C. Kirby, lot, Thornblade, $685,000

Donna L. Newcomb to Hannah L. Brownmiller, 0.341 acre, $126,000

Gladys C. O’Brien to Brian D. Lumpkin, lot, Orchard Lake, $426,000

Owens & Son to Daleville College Partners, 3.996 acres, $785,000

Edith A. Patterson to Trae Bishop Patterson, 2 parcels, $115,700

Richard S. Perkins to Christopher L. Anderson, lot, Clearview Estates, $62,500

Bobby J. Pickle to Betty L. Crance, 1.5 acres, $257,050

John M. Pyne to Darren E. Beckner, 3.099 acres, Wheatland, $400,000

R. Fralin Homes to Deena W. Fisher, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $304,547

R. Fralin Homes to Nancy F. Phillips, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $310,748.76

Rockys Properties to Kristopher A. Duffield, 2 parcels, $350,000

Stateson Homes to Melanie A. Jackson, lot, Daleville Town Center, $365,040

Stateson Homes to Thessalia Investments, lot, Daleville Town Center, $337,885

Stateson Homes to Lilla Thompson, lot, Daleville Town Center, $472,590

Terry St.Clair to Brijesh Patel, lot, Ashley Plantation, $75,000

Lynn Glauser Swann to David Justin Lipes, lot, Hunters Green, $360,000

Christopher Jared Taylor to Derrick A. Linthicum, lot, Highland Manor, $401,250

Robin Marie Taylor to Valerie E. Osborne, lot, Stone Gap Estates, $319,000

Mikel Leo Trenor to Steve Fralin, 2 parcels, $359,000

Bobby F. Vaughan to Sandra Vaughan Brinkley, 3.561 acres, $228,000

Frank M. Ware to Macy E. Ware, 2 parcels, gift deed

Sandra S. Watson to HPH Rentals, 0.505 acre, $29,950

Donna G. West to Kenneth W. Peevy, 0.876 acre, $100,000

Richard W. Williams to Timothy H. Trivellin, 56.527 acres, $143,000

John D. Woodward to Scott E. Cochran, unit, Tinkerview Townhouses, $134,950

Alan Mark Wooldridge to Eric T. Gebhart, 2.3 acres, $340,000

Stanley J. Wrotniewski to James H. Legg, lot, Tinkerview Gardens, $280,000