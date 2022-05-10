Discover the work of local artist Leah Coffman at a “Meet and Greet the Artist” reception on Sunday, May 15, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Lackey Studio, 1432 Roanoke Road (Botetourt Plaza), Daleville.

Coffman is a multimedia artist whose work was featured in the 2019 New River Biennial at the Moss Center in Blacksburg and Art Appalachia: 2020 at the Floyd Center for the Arts in Floyd. She began painting in earnest following her retirement in 2015.

Coffman lives in Fincastle with her husband and menagerie including two horses, a mule, a dog and four cats. In her spare time, she enjoys spoiling her grandkids.

Her work includes images inspired by her love of animals and of rural country living. Many of her paintings and drawings have a story behind them. The donkeys and mules reflect many different aspects of friends’ pets as well as her own. Her work ranges from graphite and colored pencil drawings to watercolor paintings of landscapes, horses, people, and still life collections.

The artist may be reached by email to hawkhill1280@gmail.com. Her farm, Hawk Hill Farm, is located in Fincastle. More of her work is available online at https://hawkhillfarmproductions.com/work

The exhibit may be viewed at Sunday’s reception or at any time during the May when the gallery is open. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.