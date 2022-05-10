Botetourt County deputies responded to the Circle K convenience store on Lee Highway at Exit 150 at 5:06 a.m. Sunday, May 8, for a reported armed robbery.

According to a news release from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, a white male, approximately 5’7” to 6’, entered the store and brandished a large Bowie-type knife. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white skull cap, a blue hospital mask and faded skinny jeans.

After taking a small amount of money and cigarettes, the man left in a white 2020 Kia Forte with a Virginia registration of UMD-1728. The vehicle was reported stolen in Loudoun County, Va.

Anyone who observes the vehicle should call 9-1-1. Do not approach the suspect or vehicle, as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous,

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Levi Hosey at 928-2243.