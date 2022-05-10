Buchanan Town Council voted to spend close to $19,000 from the 2021 Buchanan Community Carnival net proceeds to repair the roof and replace all gutters and downspouts on the Buchanan Fire & EMS building. The action was taken at the regular Town Council meeting on Monday, April 11.

“The Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department building at 19670 Main Street is the home base of the volunteer and career fire and EMS staff in Buchanan, and these projects will provide for a safer environment for personnel,” said Buchanan Mayor Craig Bryant.

Each year, the department is asked to provide a list of needs with quotes to the Town of Buchanan. The town will request a list of priorities for 2022 later this year. Since the ownership and maintenance costs of the department are ultimately the responsibility of Botetourt County, county staff is asked to review and approve each item. It has been recommended and agreed by fire and EMS leadership that the roof and cupola need is the highest priority and both are in significant need of repair.

“A one-time purchase of equipment could cost a lot for upkeep over the long term,” Buchanan Town Manager Susan McCulloch said.

According to McCulloch, McNeil Roofing will be starting the work very soon. The town appreciates the assistance from Botetourt County staff, Chief Jason Ferguson, and Captain Jeremy Bennington, she said. The county also helped with procuring the quotes from commercial roofers.