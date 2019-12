The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey A. Alexander, 46, of Troutville, obstruction of justice, assault, November 11

Amy L. Lyle, 33, of Eagle Rock, driving revoked, November 12

Jon R. Staton, 31, of Buchanan, drunk in public, November 11

Sharlene M. Girdner, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., uttering, November 20

Gene A. Lipes, 66, of Eagle Rock, drunk in public, November 14

Zoey D. Martin, 46, of Buchanan, petit larceny, November 21

Bryon S. Smith, 24, of Buchanan, violation of a protective order, November 15

Daryl L. Johnson, 46, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, drunk in public, possession of urine to defeat drug screening, November 16

Hunter C. Francisco, 18, of Roanoke, breaking and entering, grand larceny, theft of credit card or credit card number, November 15

Challen G. Averill, 38, of Troutville, possession of a Schedule drug, possession of controlled paraphernalia, November 18

Ricky T. Wade, 61, of Roanoke, drunk in public, November 16

Tyrone Warren, 33, of Virginia Beach, reckless driving, driving revoked, reckless endangerment of a child, November 20

William C. Ruble, 43, of Fincastle, domestic assault, obstruction of justice, November 24

Dustin T. Reynolds, 23, of Covington, drunk in public, November 24

Larry R. Cooper, 36, of Cloverdale, domestic assault, prevent summoning law enforcement, November 25

Timothy M. Kelly, 39, of Buchanan, failure to register as a sex offender, November 30

Zachary E. Arsenault, 25, of Eagle Rock, driving under the influence, December 1

Joseph R. Ingram, 38, of Buchanan, drunk in public, November 28

Nathan L. Harlow, 20, of Eagle Rock, destruction of property, November 22