Winter is coming! Does the cold weather have you longing to change into your flannel pajamas and fuzzy socks as soon as you walk through your door? Do the short days make you want to sit by the light of a crackling fire and drink hot cocoa? If this sounds like you, we’ve got something to bring a little cheer to what some may consider to be the longest, dreariest time of the year.

In December and January, the Botetourt County Libraries are celebrating “A Season of Hygge.” Hygge (pronounced “HUE-guh”) is a Danish word for a mood of coziness and feeling of contentment and well being. While there is no direct English translation for hygge, it is, without a doubt, a universal concept enjoyed by people all around the world.

Author Meik Wiking describes hygge as “about an atmosphere and an experience. It is about being with the people we love. A feeling of home. A feeling that we are safe.” We want you to feel that same sense of warmth, welcome,and belonging at your library. Be sure to visit your library branch soon and look for the special touches that staff has added this season to make the environment extra-cozy.

Speaking of Meik Wiking, we encourage everyone to read his “The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living,” available in print, audiobook CD and e-book at our libraries. It’s a short, easy read that gives you great ideas for enhancing your life the Danish way. If all the copies are checked out, request the next available copy and find another hygge title to read while you wait.

There are many more, it’s a popular topic! Try “American Cozy: Hygge-Inspired Ways to Create Comfort & Happiness” by Stephanie Pedersen, or “How to Hygge: The Nordic Secrets to a Happy Life” by Signe Johansen. You can even find cookbooks with hygge recipes that are perfect for cold, wintery days and nights. Go to RVL.info and type the word hygge into the search box to find a plethora of hygge-related titles. Or just read a cozy mystery – that’s hygge too!

All Botetourt County Libraries are hosting special events this season to make your life more hyggeligt. Meet your neighbors over hot cocoa or bring the kids to Pajama Story Time. Join the Eagle Rock Christmas Tree Lighting (it’s worth the trip). Try your hand at making a No-Sew Pillow or Woven Danish Heart, or let someone else do the work and purchase a craft at the Jingle Bell Jamboree. Bring the whole family to enjoy a Gingerbread House Contest or Game Night. Or if you simply want to immerse yourself in the world of the mind, bring a blanket and curl up in a chair to read by the fireplace.

Drop by your local library and pick up a copy of our brand-new Botetourt County Libraries newsletter, or view it online at BocoLibraries.info. The newsletter lists upcoming events at each library branch, as well as special tips and fun activities. May your winter season be hyggeligt!