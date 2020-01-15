The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

Brittany N. Williams, 28, of Roanoke, grand larceny, January 9

Tanya G. Segura, 36, of Blue Ridge, petit larceny, driving under the influence, giving false information to law enforcement, possession of a Schedule drug, bringing a controlled substance into a secure facility, January 11

Eduardo Delgado-Diaz, 49, of Passaic, N.J., disorderly conduct, January 12

Darlene W. Taylor, 67, of Daleville, driving under the influence, refusal, January 12

Scott A. Puig, 47, of Roanoke, interfering with property rights of another, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, drunk in public, January 12

Tara G. Rock, 38, of Troutville, driving under the influence, refusal, January 13