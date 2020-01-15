The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Brittany N. Williams, 28, of Roanoke, grand larceny, January 9
- Tanya G. Segura, 36, of Blue Ridge, petit larceny, driving under the influence, giving false information to law enforcement, possession of a Schedule drug, bringing a controlled substance into a secure facility, January 11
- Eduardo Delgado-Diaz, 49, of Passaic, N.J., disorderly conduct, January 12
- Darlene W. Taylor, 67, of Daleville, driving under the influence, refusal, January 12
- Scott A. Puig, 47, of Roanoke, interfering with property rights of another, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, drunk in public, January 12
- Tara G. Rock, 38, of Troutville, driving under the influence, refusal, January 13