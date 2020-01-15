The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in December. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.
- Ronald W. Allie to Rhonda D. Allie, 0.12 acre, $235,000
- Mary Lou Arminger to Becky R. Flippen, lot, Ft. William Farms, $280,000
- Randolph M. Atkins to Sean Stewart, 2.293-acre lot, $420,000
- Bildel Corp. to Linda C. Wimmer, lot, Brookfield, $253,000
- Bildel Corp. to Beverly B. Fogg, lot, Brookfield, $233,000
- Lola Shelton Bradley to Robert L. Young, 2 parcels, $345,000
- Charles L. Browder Jr. to RAP holdings, lot, Hunters Green, $246,500
- Lewis L. Brugh, Trustee to Blue Skye Properties, 43.6 acres, $120,000
- Melvin Camden to Riyan, LLC, lot, North Buchanan, $350,000
- Dianna L. Campbell to Joe Bradshaw, 1.13-acre lot, $80,000
- Cash Building Supply Co. to CF Properties, 3 parcels, $97,650
- CRS, LLC to Richard J. Reiter Sr., lot, Berkley Commons, $190,000
- Jennifer Dalglish to Martin Givens, lot, Thornblade, $60,000
- Donald A. Dittmann to Ashley L. Broughman, lot, Oak Wood, $195,000
- Christopher K. Exline to Jeffrey M. Camper, 1.25 acres, $130,000
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Pheat, LLC, lot, $108,730
- Steven W. Finch to Buttons Bluff, LLC, 259.86 acres, $1,115,000
- Gina Marie Frost to Chad M. Henry, parcel, $97,500
- William A. Gabay to Hunter L. Slusser, lot, $279,000
- Gerald Franson Properties to Lyndon E. Smith, 4.701 acres, $40,000
- Kurt R. Goddard to Michael G. Berbert, lot, Steeplechase, $349,950
- Linda S. Grome to Jedediah S. Bowers, 2 lots, British Woods, $212,500
- Nelssen D. Hamren to Cory Kaufman, 2 parcels, $336,000
- Jeffrey W. Harnist to Timothy C. Groth, lot, Steeplechase, $380,000
- Teresa Hayes to Victoria D. Woody, 3.543 acres, $321,500
- Teresa Hayes to Ronald W. Scaggs, parcel, $140,000
- Peter P. Hoefling Sr. to Teresa H. Carr, 0.773-acre lot, $189,000
- Hungate Fields, LLC to Price Wingate, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $355,000
- Rebecca G. Johnson to Elisabeth A. Gay, parcel, $117,000
- James M. Jordan to Jonathan L. Whittaker, 1.252 acres, gift deed
- Barry L. Kinzie to Bildel Corp., parcel, $270,000
- Charity L. Kreher to Charles G. Hall, lot, Appletree West, $325,000
- George T. Kutchman to Joseph W. King, 5.012 acres, $25,500
- Lakeview Loan Servicing to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, lot, Knollwood, $10
- Robert L. Leonard to Mountain Pass Farms, 28.341 acres, gift deed
- Randolph R. Markham to Jeffrey T. Journell, 1.49 acres, $136,600
ª Robert A. McRae to James C. Ingle, lot, $69,000
- Moore Investment Corp. to Botetourt County Public Schools, lot, Santillane, $30,000
- Chad O. Neighbors to Tyler F. Duke, 2 parcels, $179,000
- Andrew Neville, Special Commissioner to Herb Smith Inc., lot, Cobblestone, $270,000
- Andrew Neville, Special Commissioner to Murray F. Buchanan III, parcel, $2,500
- Rachel Tucker Nichols to Cackleberry Enterprises, 2 parcels, $415,000
- David A. Niday to Sahara A. Clark, 4.535 acres, $135,000
- Northwest Funding Group to Warren G. Peace, parcel, $0
- Ronnie L Page to Jessica Robinson, 1 acre, $94,950
- Marilyn J. Palleschi to Teresa Hayes, tract, $238,500
- Matthew Perdue to Tiffani B. Brown, lot, $250,000
- Richard M. Poindexter to Robin A. Harnist, lot, Botetourt South, $239,950
- Edward O. Ponce, Trustee to Darrell Bower, 2.50 acres, $383,000
- Jason T. Quick to Donald E. Lawhorn, lot, Ashley Plantation, $400,000
- Pamela Renga, Trustee to Ann S. Rudy, lot, Daleville Town Center, $291,000
- Dorothy Robinson to Joseph P. Cummings, parcel, $114,500
- John R. Ruble to George M. Simmons, 28.883 acres, Sugar Tree Hollow Road, $259,000
- Danny Shaver to William L. Hull, 0.18 acre, $87,000
- Stephen W. Showalter to Robin R. McCullough, parcel, $235,000
- Angela M. Sloggett to Robert A. Meador, parcel, $30,000
- Paul Spangenberg to Bridget R. Olesen, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $62,184.30
- Sean W. Stewart to Corry N. Volk, lot, Knollwood, $249,950
- Kimberly L. Terry to Daniel W. Austin, parcel, $70,700
- Sheena N. Terry to Cyril Edwards, lot, $229,950
- Towns on Imperial, LLC to William D. George, lot, Thornblade, $430,000
- Larry M. Umberger to Brenda E. Umberger, lot, Hollymeade, $350,000
- Michael G. Vineyard to Faye Lyle, no description listed, $449,000
- David A. Wade to Blue Ridge auto Sales, 1.237 acres, $175,000
- Vicki L. Wade to Cole B. Finley, 3.614 acres, $159,950
- Joseph G. Walls Jr. to Glen Valley Farms, 1 acres, $62,500
- Audrey Waltner to Gregory J. Bartocci, 4.28 acres, Rose Land, $250,000
- Charlotte H. Wilson to John Glacken, 0.442 acre, gift deed
- Sandra Wyrick to Dan P. Hickey, lot, $124,500
- Robert L. Young to Chad O. Neighbors, tract, $339,000