The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in December. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.

  • Ronald W. Allie to Rhonda D. Allie, 0.12 acre, $235,000
  • Mary Lou Arminger to Becky R. Flippen, lot, Ft. William Farms, $280,000
  • Randolph M. Atkins to Sean Stewart, 2.293-acre lot, $420,000
  • Bildel Corp. to Linda C. Wimmer, lot, Brookfield, $253,000
  • Bildel Corp. to Beverly B. Fogg, lot, Brookfield, $233,000
  • Lola Shelton Bradley to Robert L. Young, 2 parcels, $345,000
  • Charles L. Browder Jr. to RAP holdings, lot, Hunters Green, $246,500
  • Lewis L. Brugh, Trustee to Blue Skye Properties, 43.6 acres, $120,000
  • Melvin Camden to Riyan, LLC, lot, North Buchanan, $350,000
  • Dianna L. Campbell to Joe Bradshaw, 1.13-acre lot, $80,000
  • Cash Building Supply Co. to CF Properties, 3 parcels, $97,650
  • CRS, LLC to Richard J. Reiter Sr., lot, Berkley Commons, $190,000
  • Jennifer Dalglish to Martin Givens, lot, Thornblade, $60,000
  • Donald A. Dittmann to Ashley L. Broughman, lot, Oak Wood, $195,000
  • Christopher K. Exline to Jeffrey M. Camper, 1.25 acres, $130,000
  • Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Pheat, LLC, lot, $108,730
  • Steven W. Finch to Buttons Bluff, LLC, 259.86 acres, $1,115,000
  • Gina Marie Frost to Chad M. Henry, parcel, $97,500
  • William A. Gabay to Hunter L. Slusser, lot, $279,000
  • Gerald Franson Properties to Lyndon E. Smith, 4.701 acres, $40,000
  • Kurt R. Goddard to Michael G. Berbert, lot, Steeplechase, $349,950
  • Linda S. Grome to Jedediah S. Bowers, 2 lots, British Woods, $212,500
  • Nelssen D. Hamren to Cory Kaufman, 2 parcels, $336,000
  • Jeffrey W. Harnist to Timothy C. Groth, lot, Steeplechase, $380,000
  • Teresa Hayes to Victoria D. Woody, 3.543 acres, $321,500
  • Teresa Hayes to Ronald W. Scaggs, parcel, $140,000
  • Peter P. Hoefling Sr. to Teresa H. Carr, 0.773-acre lot, $189,000
  • Hungate Fields, LLC to Price Wingate, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $355,000
  • Rebecca G. Johnson to Elisabeth A. Gay, parcel, $117,000
  • James M. Jordan to Jonathan L. Whittaker, 1.252 acres, gift deed
  • Barry L. Kinzie to Bildel Corp., parcel, $270,000
  • Charity L. Kreher to Charles G. Hall, lot, Appletree West, $325,000
  • George T. Kutchman to Joseph W. King, 5.012 acres, $25,500
  • Lakeview Loan Servicing to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, lot, Knollwood, $10
  • Robert L. Leonard to Mountain Pass Farms, 28.341 acres, gift deed
  • Randolph R. Markham to Jeffrey T. Journell, 1.49 acres, $136,600

ª Robert A. McRae to James C. Ingle, lot, $69,000

  • Moore Investment Corp. to Botetourt County Public Schools, lot, Santillane, $30,000
  • Chad O. Neighbors to Tyler F. Duke, 2 parcels, $179,000
  • Andrew Neville, Special Commissioner to Herb Smith Inc., lot, Cobblestone, $270,000
  • Andrew Neville, Special Commissioner to Murray F. Buchanan III, parcel, $2,500
  • Rachel Tucker Nichols to Cackleberry Enterprises, 2 parcels, $415,000
  • David A. Niday to Sahara A. Clark, 4.535 acres, $135,000
  • Northwest Funding Group to Warren G. Peace, parcel, $0
  • Ronnie L Page to Jessica Robinson, 1 acre, $94,950
  • Marilyn J. Palleschi to Teresa Hayes, tract, $238,500
  • Matthew Perdue to Tiffani B. Brown, lot, $250,000
  • Richard M. Poindexter to Robin A. Harnist, lot, Botetourt South, $239,950
  • Edward O. Ponce, Trustee to Darrell Bower, 2.50 acres, $383,000
  • Jason T. Quick to Donald E. Lawhorn, lot, Ashley Plantation, $400,000
  • Pamela Renga, Trustee to Ann S. Rudy, lot, Daleville Town Center, $291,000
  • Dorothy Robinson to Joseph P. Cummings, parcel, $114,500
  • John R. Ruble to George M. Simmons, 28.883 acres, Sugar Tree Hollow Road, $259,000
  • Danny Shaver to William L. Hull, 0.18 acre, $87,000
  • Stephen W. Showalter to Robin R. McCullough, parcel, $235,000
  • Angela M. Sloggett to Robert A. Meador, parcel, $30,000
  • Paul Spangenberg to Bridget R. Olesen, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $62,184.30
  • Sean W. Stewart to Corry N. Volk, lot, Knollwood, $249,950
  • Kimberly L. Terry to Daniel W. Austin, parcel, $70,700
  • Sheena N. Terry to Cyril Edwards, lot, $229,950
  • Towns on Imperial, LLC to William D. George, lot, Thornblade, $430,000
  • Larry M. Umberger to Brenda E. Umberger, lot, Hollymeade, $350,000
  • Michael G. Vineyard to Faye Lyle, no description listed, $449,000
  • David A. Wade to Blue Ridge auto Sales, 1.237 acres, $175,000
  • Vicki L. Wade to Cole B. Finley, 3.614 acres, $159,950
  • Joseph G. Walls Jr. to Glen Valley Farms, 1 acres, $62,500
  • Audrey Waltner to Gregory J. Bartocci, 4.28 acres, Rose Land, $250,000
  • Charlotte H. Wilson to John Glacken, 0.442 acre, gift deed
  • Sandra Wyrick to Dan P. Hickey, lot, $124,500
  • Robert L. Young to Chad O. Neighbors, tract, $339,000
Inco-Check

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR