The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in December. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.

Ronald W. Allie to Rhonda D. Allie, 0.12 acre, $235,000

Mary Lou Arminger to Becky R. Flippen, lot, Ft. William Farms, $280,000

Randolph M. Atkins to Sean Stewart, 2.293-acre lot, $420,000

Bildel Corp. to Linda C. Wimmer, lot, Brookfield, $253,000

Bildel Corp. to Beverly B. Fogg, lot, Brookfield, $233,000

Lola Shelton Bradley to Robert L. Young, 2 parcels, $345,000

Charles L. Browder Jr. to RAP holdings, lot, Hunters Green, $246,500

Lewis L. Brugh, Trustee to Blue Skye Properties, 43.6 acres, $120,000

Melvin Camden to Riyan, LLC, lot, North Buchanan, $350,000

Dianna L. Campbell to Joe Bradshaw, 1.13-acre lot, $80,000

Cash Building Supply Co. to CF Properties, 3 parcels, $97,650

CRS, LLC to Richard J. Reiter Sr., lot, Berkley Commons, $190,000

Jennifer Dalglish to Martin Givens, lot, Thornblade, $60,000

Donald A. Dittmann to Ashley L. Broughman, lot, Oak Wood, $195,000

Christopher K. Exline to Jeffrey M. Camper, 1.25 acres, $130,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Pheat, LLC, lot, $108,730

Steven W. Finch to Buttons Bluff, LLC, 259.86 acres, $1,115,000

Gina Marie Frost to Chad M. Henry, parcel, $97,500

William A. Gabay to Hunter L. Slusser, lot, $279,000

Gerald Franson Properties to Lyndon E. Smith, 4.701 acres, $40,000

Kurt R. Goddard to Michael G. Berbert, lot, Steeplechase, $349,950

Linda S. Grome to Jedediah S. Bowers, 2 lots, British Woods, $212,500

Nelssen D. Hamren to Cory Kaufman, 2 parcels, $336,000

Jeffrey W. Harnist to Timothy C. Groth, lot, Steeplechase, $380,000

Teresa Hayes to Victoria D. Woody, 3.543 acres, $321,500

Teresa Hayes to Ronald W. Scaggs, parcel, $140,000

Peter P. Hoefling Sr. to Teresa H. Carr, 0.773-acre lot, $189,000

Hungate Fields, LLC to Price Wingate, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $355,000

Rebecca G. Johnson to Elisabeth A. Gay, parcel, $117,000

James M. Jordan to Jonathan L. Whittaker, 1.252 acres, gift deed

Barry L. Kinzie to Bildel Corp., parcel, $270,000

Charity L. Kreher to Charles G. Hall, lot, Appletree West, $325,000

George T. Kutchman to Joseph W. King, 5.012 acres, $25,500

Lakeview Loan Servicing to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, lot, Knollwood, $10

Robert L. Leonard to Mountain Pass Farms, 28.341 acres, gift deed

Randolph R. Markham to Jeffrey T. Journell, 1.49 acres, $136,600

ª Robert A. McRae to James C. Ingle, lot, $69,000

Moore Investment Corp. to Botetourt County Public Schools, lot, Santillane, $30,000

Chad O. Neighbors to Tyler F. Duke, 2 parcels, $179,000

Andrew Neville, Special Commissioner to Herb Smith Inc., lot, Cobblestone, $270,000

Andrew Neville, Special Commissioner to Murray F. Buchanan III, parcel, $2,500

Rachel Tucker Nichols to Cackleberry Enterprises, 2 parcels, $415,000

David A. Niday to Sahara A. Clark, 4.535 acres, $135,000

Northwest Funding Group to Warren G. Peace, parcel, $0

Ronnie L Page to Jessica Robinson, 1 acre, $94,950

Marilyn J. Palleschi to Teresa Hayes, tract, $238,500

Matthew Perdue to Tiffani B. Brown, lot, $250,000

Richard M. Poindexter to Robin A. Harnist, lot, Botetourt South, $239,950

Edward O. Ponce, Trustee to Darrell Bower, 2.50 acres, $383,000

Jason T. Quick to Donald E. Lawhorn, lot, Ashley Plantation, $400,000

Pamela Renga, Trustee to Ann S. Rudy, lot, Daleville Town Center, $291,000

Dorothy Robinson to Joseph P. Cummings, parcel, $114,500

John R. Ruble to George M. Simmons, 28.883 acres, Sugar Tree Hollow Road, $259,000

Danny Shaver to William L. Hull, 0.18 acre, $87,000

Stephen W. Showalter to Robin R. McCullough, parcel, $235,000

Angela M. Sloggett to Robert A. Meador, parcel, $30,000

Paul Spangenberg to Bridget R. Olesen, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $62,184.30

Sean W. Stewart to Corry N. Volk, lot, Knollwood, $249,950

Kimberly L. Terry to Daniel W. Austin, parcel, $70,700

Sheena N. Terry to Cyril Edwards, lot, $229,950

Towns on Imperial, LLC to William D. George, lot, Thornblade, $430,000

Larry M. Umberger to Brenda E. Umberger, lot, Hollymeade, $350,000

Michael G. Vineyard to Faye Lyle, no description listed, $449,000

David A. Wade to Blue Ridge auto Sales, 1.237 acres, $175,000

Vicki L. Wade to Cole B. Finley, 3.614 acres, $159,950

Joseph G. Walls Jr. to Glen Valley Farms, 1 acres, $62,500

Audrey Waltner to Gregory J. Bartocci, 4.28 acres, Rose Land, $250,000

Charlotte H. Wilson to John Glacken, 0.442 acre, gift deed

Sandra Wyrick to Dan P. Hickey, lot, $124,500

Robert L. Young to Chad O. Neighbors, tract, $339,000