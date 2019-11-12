The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Nicholas A. Franklin, 29, of Roanoke, possession of a weapon in jail, November 3
- Dustin R. Bocock, 22, of Blue Ridge, possession of a Schedule I/II drug, November 4
- Melinda K. Bursey, 35, of Eagle Rock, adulterating a urine sample, November 4
- Nikki M. Taylor, 23, address unknown, disorderly conduct, November 6
- William G. Cochran, 23, of Buchanan, driving revoked, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a Schedule II drug, November 10