By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

A grand reopening ceremony was held at the Daleville Kroger last Wednesday morning to mark the completion of an extensive remodeling project.

A second grand reopening ceremony was held at the Vinton Kroger. The remodels for both of the locations represent a combined $7.2 million investment.

Highlights of the Daleville remodel include the addition of a new sushi case with expanded offerings, new meat and seafood cases, a new floral shop, eight new self-checkouts and all new check-out lanes, an upgraded pharmacy, new customer restrooms, updated décor throughout the store, and a repaved parking lot.

To mark the occasion, Kroger associates from each store selected eight local nonprofits and schools to receive a combined $4,000 in donations. The Daleville store associates selected the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, League for Animal Protection, Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, and Camp Bethel.

“We’re lucky to have such an engaged group of associates at our Daleville store,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “Coming together as a community is something that’s in our DNA at Kroger and recognizing these eight local organizations our associates are passionate about is the perfect way to celebrate the completion of these remodels.”

The grand reopening ceremonies also marked Kroger’s 90th anniversary of being located in the Roanoke Valley.

“Having these grand reopenings coincide with our 90th anniversary in Roanoke feels right,” McGee said. “The Roanoke community has been good to Kroger over the years and today we get to show our appreciation to our customers and eight nonprofit groups that take care of the Roanoke Community.”

Combined, the Daleville and Vinton Kroger locations employ approximately 303 associates.