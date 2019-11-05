The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

James A. Burrell, 49, of Buchanan, violation of a protective order, October 28

Pandora L. Gazich, 18, of Daleville, underage possession of alcohol, drunk in public, November 1

Suzane E. Wilkerson, 36, of Roanoke, driving under the influence, refusal, eluding police, November 2

Jessica L. Stowers, 34, of Max Meadows, identity theft to avoid arrest, giving false information to law enforcement, driving revoked, November 3

John B. Page, 21, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, November 3

Violet M. East, 21, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, November 3