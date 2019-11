VFW Auxiliary Post 1841 congratulates the winners of a raffle that was part of a fundraising event for the veterans. The lwinners were Laura Booze of Clifton Forge and Jim Barnett of Blue Ridge. Laura won the NASCAR jacket that was donated by Loren Bruffey and Jim won the pressure cooker that was donated by Cindy Turner. The Auxiliary thanks everyone who purchased tickets and helped with the fundraising event.

