The Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) named Del. Terry L. Austin as one of its two 2019 Legislators of the Year last Tuesday, honoring him as an ambassador for economic and community development across the Commonwealth.

Austin, a Buchanan resident and former member of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, has served the Commonwealth since 2014 and in the 2019 General Assembly session introduced a bill that provided localities and economic development organizations the opportunity to acquire state surplus projects for economic development projects. He also co-patroned the bill which created the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund and played a key role in recruiting an automotive manufacturer.

“What you all do for the Commonwealth really makes a difference,” Austin said to more than 100 economic developers and state officials gathered for the award presentation in Richmond at the VEDA 2020 Legislative Reception. “You’re not spending money, you’re growing money.”

VEDA’s leadership created the Legislator of the Year Award to recognize public officials who not only support economic and community development, but who are also actively engaged in public policy efforts that advance economic prosperity in the Commonwealth.

“We are so respectful of our citizen legislators and all they do for Virginia,” said Jim Noel, VEDA President. “Our goal and objective is to create prosperity, jobs and capital investment for Virginia.”

VEDA is a member-based professional association committed to providing training and development; networking opportunities; and serving as the voice of the economic development community, creating economic opportunity and prosperity for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Sen. T. Monty Mason, who has served in the General Assembly since 2013, also received the award.