By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

It was announced last Thursday that Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS) will receive 2,586 books, valued at $37,000, for elementary school students from the Soho Center.

Dr. Lisa Chen, superintendent, made the announcement during last Thursday’s School Board meeting. She stressed that the books will be given to students and will be theirs to keep.

“A great big thanks to Jeanna and George Becker who are the founders of Soho and for their work with multiple groups in Virginia,” Chen said. “This non-profit organization has provided children across Virginia with hundreds of thousands of new, quality children’s books. We are grateful for their new partnership with Botetourt County Public Schools.”

Dr. Janet Womack, the assistant superintendent for instruction, and Debbi Nemec, the supervisor for instruction, are said to be working on a delivery plan. The books are expected to arrive sometime in the middle of next month.