Roanoke College sophomore Linsey Bailey, a James River High School graduate, has been named to the first team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference in volleyball.

Bailey, the 2018 ODAC Rookie of the Year, was a first team selection for the second year in a row. The outside hitter from Fincastle finished the season ranked second in the conference with 443 kills, one of only two players in the ODAC to record 400 or more kills. Her 4.26 kills per set led the league while finishing second on the team with 320 digs.