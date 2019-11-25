Averitt Express recently honored associate Clarence Carter of Troutville for 25 years of safety.

Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.

Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries.

Averitt’s Roanoke-area facility is located at 5259 Aviation Drive NW, Roanoke.

Inco-Check