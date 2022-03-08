Susan G. Larkin is now a Certified Treasury Manager at Bank of Botetourt. She completed this professional certification through Banker College. Larkin has over 26 years of banking experience and will continue to focus on growing relationships with the bank’s commercial lenders and business bankers. She will provide support for new and existing customers for all products and services including (but not limited to) online banking, wires, ACH, remote deposit capture, CDARS (certificate of account deposit registry service) and ICS (insured cash sweep). Her expertise and experience with CDARS and ICS involve working with government entities and non-profits.

Larkin is located at the bank’s Cave Spring Office and travels around the region to meet with clients. “I’m pleased to have earned the Certified Treasury Manager certificate and am grateful to the bank for this opportunity,” she said. “The new skills I have acquired will allow me to enhance the range of services I am able to offer Bank of Botetourt customers.”

Larkin is from Southern Pines, N.C., and has strong roots within the community. A graduate of James Madison University, she is serving on the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House of Charities of SWVA, a member of the Community Advisory Board for the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley, serves on the Loan Review Committee for Southeast Rural Community Assistance Program, Inc. (SERCAP), and is also very active in our various local chambers of commerce. Shwe resides in Roanoke County with her husband Pete.