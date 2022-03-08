Lackey Studio and Art Gallery in Daleville has announced the guest artists for 2022:

LBHS Students – March

Brett LaGue – April

Leah Coffman – May

Krys Von Tornado – June

Curney Nuffer – July

Robin Poteet – August

David Blanchard – September

Margaret Dubois – October

Mark Woodie – November

Tina Powers – December

The gallery will continue to be creative when it comes to exploring options to traditional “Meet and Greet the Artist” receptions, including, but not limited to, virtual Facebook live feeds, pre-recorded artist interviews, and even outdoor tent gatherings during warmer weather. Subscribe to art news on the home page of the website or like the gallery on Facebook to follow 2022 events.