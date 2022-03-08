Lackey Studio and Art Gallery in Daleville has announced the guest artists for 2022:
- LBHS Students – March
- Brett LaGue – April
- Leah Coffman – May
- Krys Von Tornado – June
- Curney Nuffer – July
- Robin Poteet – August
- David Blanchard – September
- Margaret Dubois – October
- Mark Woodie – November
- Tina Powers – December
The gallery will continue to be creative when it comes to exploring options to traditional “Meet and Greet the Artist” receptions, including, but not limited to, virtual Facebook live feeds, pre-recorded artist interviews, and even outdoor tent gatherings during warmer weather. Subscribe to art news on the home page of the website or like the gallery on Facebook to follow 2022 events.
