In last Tuesday’s election primaries, Ben Cline won the Republican nomination over Merritt Hale for the U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District. For his first term in the House, Cline was assigned to subcommittees of the Committee on Education and the Workforce and the Judiciary Committee.

Cline was a Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 24, from 2002 through 2018.

Since 2019, Cline’s served in congress and will go up against Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis this November.